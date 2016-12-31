Food Porn: King Crab Cakes w/ Spicy Remoulade

Give a listen, see it glisten... Crunchified with Ghee. Source

Our last meal of 2016, King crab-o-licious crab cakes with a spicy remoulade sauce. Now I have some other Food Porn things to do tonight, before the ball drops in NYC and while Trafalgar is gussied up and twinkling, so I'm going to get down to brass tacks. Here's my take on an Alaskan treat with NOLA flair and New England kiss, a la Fargo.

Ingredients:

1 pound Alaskan king crab leg meat, picked clean, rough chop and separated

2 Tbsp chopped red onion, pickled in red wine vinegar overnight

1 egg, beaten like a dirty "welcome" matt

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp Cilantro paste or some chopped Cilantro

1/2 tsp Paprika

1/2 tsp Chipotle powder

1/4 tsp Cayenne powder

Bread crumbs, enough to just hold the mixture together

Method:

I like to soak the Alaskan King crab legs in fresh water until thawed, then use scissors to glean the meat from the shells. Be careful, them shells is POINTY and SHARP too. I chop up the meat coarsely:

Be rough. It's better that way... Source

Now, I don't salt this preparation. There should be all the salt the meat needs in it already, and the spice will add to the perception of salt while the bread crumbs help detract from it. It's all about balance, and the ghee you will need to fry these in. You can learn how to make a proper ghee here, or use clarified butter - which is close enough. Mix all the ingredients until they look like this:

Sweet Meat, savory bread, citrusy herb and piquant spice. Balanced with umami. Ooo, Momma! - SMACK!!- Source

Form the cakes by pressing together in your hands, then press flat onto a tray. They should just be tight enough to stick together. If they are crumbly, add more breadcrumbs, stir and rest for a bit, then try again.

**Cake: Tender and moist.**

Not a patty or burger, which are more toothsome. Source

Place ghee into a pan over medium high heat, then reduce to low to start the cooking process. Cook these slow, like a grilled cheese. You're trying to set the egg to hold the loose cake together and cooking to fast will burn the outside and leave the middle raw. They should be free from sticking before attempting to peek or flip. don't lid the pan, or you'll end up with soggy cakes, not worthy of Food Porn.

Frying in a Griswold cast pan, circa 1920's. I'm a showoff, but it was a gift from a friend and just sharing the love. :) Source

On the flip, a bit dark on one side but not burnt. I rotated the flip side 180° halfway to the finish.

GB&D, golden brown and delicious. Source

Remoulade:

1/4 C mayonnaise

Juice of 1 lemon (that you zested earlier, see how that works?)

1 Tbsp Dijon or spicy brown prepared mustard

1 tsp Frank's red hot (or equal)

1/2 tsp Tabasco sauce

1/2 tsp Tabasco Chipotle sauce

pinch of black pepper

Method:

Stir together until smooth. Try not to gulp it down before dressing the crab cakes, okay? Spoon or drizzle over finished crab cakes with a bit of chopped greens on the side to foil a bit of the heat. For some Food Porn can be too hot, and we wouldn't want that...

...or would we? I guess that depends on the company and the mood garnered therein.

The second of time that separates one year from the other, is akin to the second of time that separates us from life to death. Enjoy every bite of this life. Happy New Year! Source

And a big fat MWAH! from T, to all you in NV land, and beyond.